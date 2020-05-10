34 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 629

Patna: At least 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, raising the total count in the state to 629, a top health department official said on Sunday.

Of the 34, 11 hail from Begusarai, seven each from Saharsa and Madhepura, five, including a woman, from Rohtas, two from Darbhanga and one each from Khagaria and Araria districts, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the state health department, said.

“We are ascertaining the infection trail. These are yesterday’s results received late in the night,” Kumar said, adding that seven out of 34 patients were minors.

Barring Jamui, all 37 districts in the state have reported coronavirus cases.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 306. Altogether, 318 people have recovered so far.

Bihar has witnessed five COVID-19 fatalities — one each from Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi districts.

All five of them had pre-existing ailments.

Munger has accounted for the maximum number of cases in the state at 102, followed by Rohtas at 59, Buxar at 56 and Patna at 52.

The number of samples tested so far has climbed to 32,767.

Source: PTI

