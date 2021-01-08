35-year-old doctor commits suicide at his apartment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old doctor committed suicide at his apartment in Vidya Nagar, Sangareddy on Thursday. The case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The victim’s wife had left him and according to police, that could be reason behind the suicide.

The deceased was identified as Dr Amar Babu, who was a renowned paediatrician at ESI Hospital at Ramachandrapuram.

He got married to his Jyothirmai five years ago. However, the marriage started to fall apart and problems began to arise.

Five months back, Jyothirmai left him and moved to her parent’s house. This was during the time when Babu was infected with COVID-19 but he recovered from the illness.