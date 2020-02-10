35-yr-old man deceives 19-yr-old girl on pretext of marriage

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old girl was kidnapped by a 35-year-old man deceived her on the pretext of marriage in Dodlapaadu village of Ranga Reddy District in 2018. The suspect identified as Putti Sriramul has been in a telephonic conversation with the girl on a regular basis.

After having a long term relationship with the girl man approached her to stay in a live-in relationship when the girl refuses to do so the suspect kidnapped her on 28 September 2018.

Later, her family started looking for the girl but couldn’t find her and lodged a missing complaint at the Maheshwaram police station. After two days the missing girl came to the police station and told to the police officials that she was kidnapped and threatened by the accused Putti Sriramulu. Man after being in a relationship by promising her for marriage later deceived her.

Basing on the complaint a case was registered by the Maheshwaram police under Rachakonda commissionerate arrested the suspect and remanded him to judicial custody and after completion of the investigation filed charge sheet was filed in the Court.

During a trial on Monday, the ASJ Court at Ibrahimpatnam convicted the accused Putti Sriramulu a labourer to undergo 3-years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 1000.

