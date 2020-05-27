3500 fliers operate from Hyderabad airport on Day 3

Hyderabad: On the third day of its recommencement of operations, Hyderabad International Airport is expected to handle 21 departures and 20 arrivals in the entire day with an approximate passenger load to be over 3500 for both arrivals and departures. The passenger flow was found to be smooth throughout the day.

All arriving and departures passengers are being scanned by thermal scanners at both arrivals and departures as per the safety procedures with adequate social distancing enforced for everyone.

With focus on a seamlessly contact-less boarding experience for passengers, Hyderabad International Airport is ensuring some stringent safety measures viz. thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at various places, floor markers, staggered seating arrangements, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport.

In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers are being encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as contact-less self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, scan & fly, etc.

