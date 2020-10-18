37,000 families affected in Hyderabad rains

Hyderabad: Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar on Sunday informed that during the incessant rains across Hyderabad, as many as 37,409 families have been affected.

He informed that in wake of apprehension of more damage to the Gurram Lake aka Balapur Lake 2100 families have been shifted to the safe places from the flood affected areas.

Each affected family has been provided 28,00 worth relief packet, and till now more than 20,000 ration kits have been distributed among the affected persons.

For lunch 90,000 and for dinner 60,000 food packets are being provided Commissioner GHMC said.