3800 square yards of OU land sold by fraud, Telangana govt to HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government initiated a penal case against Tulsi Cooperative Society for illegally disposing off 3800 square yards of Osmania University land through manipulation and fraud.

The Telangana High Court deemed a petition filed by Osmania University research scholar Ramana Rao as public interest litigation (PIL) and sought to know the state government’s stand regarding the sale of this land.

During the hearing, Advocate General BS Prasad told the Court that the university land has been sold by fraud and the police are investigating the case.

According to the Advocate General, in 1976 Tulsi Cooperative Society had purchased a plot admeasuring 4800 square yards abutting the university land.

But there was a dispute regarding the land between Osmania University and Tulsi cooperative society. The case, however, was won by the Tulsi Cooperative Society on the basis of a surveyor’s report.

The Society had divided the 4800 square yards into 14 equal plots and sold it to different persons.

The Society, however, illegally occupied 3800 square yards of Osmania University land and sold it to 9 different persons.

The Advocate General informed the Court that the illegally sold 3800 square yards of Osmania University land was not part of the 4800 square yards of the plot purchased by Tulsi Cooperative Society.