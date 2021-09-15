38th Foundation Day celebration of Mahila Congress

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 15th September 2021 6:00 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during the 38th Foundation Day celebration of Mahila Congress at AICC in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the 38th Foundation Day celebration of Mahila Congress, at AICC in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 38th Foundation Day celebration of Mahila Congress at AICC in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 38th Foundation Day celebration of Mahila Congress, at AICC in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Women Congress workers take oath during the celebration of the 38th foundation day of Mahila Congress, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

