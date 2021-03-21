394 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana

Hyderabad: The upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued with 394 infections reported, pushing the tally to just above 3.03 lakh, the state government said on Sunday.

With three more fatalities, the toll rose to 1,669 as of 8 PM on March 20, a bulletin said.

As many as 194 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,98,645.

In line with the steady increase in fresh cases over the past 10 days, including clusters in some schools, the active cases rose to 2,804, compared to 1,872 on March 12.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the maximum of 81 cases followed by Ranga Reddy (64) and Medchal Malkajgiri districts (34).

The bulletin said 64,898 samples were tested on March 20.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 96,13,583.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.52 per cent and 0.55 per cent, compared to the national average of 95.9 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the vaccine wastage in the state stood at 0. 75 per cent.

Source: PTI