3rd ODI: West Indies win toss, choose to bowl

North Sound (Antigua and Barbuda), March 14 : West Indies on Sunday won the toss and chose to bowl against Sri Lanka ahead of the third and final ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here. West Indies have already won the series and are looking to do a whitewash on Sri Lanka.

West Indies have handed a debut ODI cap to fast bowler Anderson Phillip in place of Romario Shepherd.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammad Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Anderson Phillip, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hossein

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (cap), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dusan Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando

