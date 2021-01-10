3rd Test: Paine fined for dissent, handed one demerit point

Sydney, Jan 10 : Australia captain Tim Paine has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for showing dissent to the umpire’s decision during the ongoing Test match against India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in its statement that Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match”.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” said the ICC.

Paine landed in hot water after an expletive-laden response to an unsuccesful review of a decision against Cheteshwar Pujara on the third day of the match on Saturday.

“Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the Covid-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing,” said ICC.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.