3rdWave trends on Twitter as photos of tourist crowd in Manali go viral

Not very long after the country (barely) survived a disastrous second wave, Twitter trends in India show #3rdWave on Monday morning, with netizens showing concerns about yet another wave of COVID-19 looming over us.

The trend peaked after a picture from Himachal Pradesh’s hill station Manali showed crowds of tourists in the town’s street. It was not confirmed when the photo was taken.

Pehle oxygen nahi mil rahi thi,

Pehle oxygen nahi mil rahi thi,

Ab kehte Manali me hotel nahi mil rahe. 🙄#COVID19 #3rdWave

Twitter went berserk after these images went viral, saying that the third wave is not far away.

In search of mental peace, they will be permanently "Rest in Peace".#Manali #3rdWave

#3rdWave is coming but people are not taking it seriously



#3rdWave is coming but people are not taking it seriously

Le covid :

Pictures speak- No room in hospital to no room in hotels at Manali in some days. 😷#manali

Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of "No beds in Hospital" will hit the reality soon!



Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of "No beds in Hospital" will hit the reality soon!

I know it's hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible 🤦🏻‍♀️

It was only in June that the Himachal Pradesh government sought to unlock after the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate came down. Reports said that only days later, record number of tourists came into the state. On last Sunday alone, 7,276 vehicles, mostly carrying tourists used the Atal tunnel to enter the state.

However, one of the pictures that are going viral was said to be fake. The picture showed from January 29 was posted on a local group in Himachal Pradesh.