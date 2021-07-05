3rdWave trends on Twitter as photos of tourist crowd in Manali go viral

Not very long after the country (barely) survived a disastrous second wave, Twitter trends in India show #3rdWave on Monday morning, with netizens showing concerns about yet another wave of COVID-19 looming over us.
The trend peaked after a picture from Himachal Pradesh’s hill station Manali showed crowds of tourists in the town’s street. It was not confirmed when the photo was taken.
Twitter went berserk after these images went viral, saying that the third wave is not far away.
It was only in June that the Himachal Pradesh government sought to unlock after the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate came down. Reports said that only days later, record number of tourists came into the state. On last Sunday alone, 7,276 vehicles, mostly carrying tourists used the Atal tunnel to enter the state.
However, one of the pictures that are going viral was said to be fake. The picture showed from January 29 was posted on a local group in Himachal Pradesh.