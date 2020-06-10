4 AIIMS doctors among Odisha’s new 146 COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 146 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, including four doctors of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, raising the state’s count to 3,140, a Health Department official said.

The list of fresh cases also features 49 personnel of the NDRF and 12 from the Odisha Fire Service, all of whom tested positive after returning from West Bengal, where they were engaged in cyclone Amphan restoration work.

“Four of our doctors, who were staying in home-quarantine, tested positive. Earlier, one doctor had contracted the virus,” an AIIMS spokesperson said.

Odisha now has 996 active cases, while the number of recoveries increased to 2,133. Nine people have so far died due to the contagion in the state, officials said.

Of the 146 new cases, 127 were reported from different quarantine centres for returnees, and 19 were detected during contact-tracing, they said.

At least 10 out of the 30 districts of Odisha have reported over 100 COVID-19 cases, the officials added.

Source: PTI

