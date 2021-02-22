4 arrested for cultivating opium in Jharkhand

By IANS|   Published: 22nd February 2021 5:43 pm IST
Ranchi, Feb 22 : Police arrested four people for cultivating opium in Jharkhand’s Palamau district on Monday.

“Four people have been arrested. The arrested people have been identified as Suresh Singh, Munarik Singh, Vijay Singh and Parmeshwar Singh. All arrested belong to Kedal village situated under Manatu police station of Palamau” said Santosh Singh, officer in-charge of Manatu police station.

Police had lodged FIR against 15 people for cultivating opium in a jungle of Kedal in Palamau district. They have been booked under forest laws and NDPS Act.

A few days ago, the police had arrested 27 people for cultivating opium in Palamau district.

According to police sources, the villagers grow opium and sell it to Maoists. The Maoists sell it in open market to earn quick money. The money generated from opium cultivation are used for procuring weapons.

The opium is cultivated secretly in many districts of Jharkhand. It is considered a big support system for the Maoists.

