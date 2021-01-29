4 bidders in race to acquire Reliance Home Finance

Mumbai, Jan 28 : Two US-based funds, Avenue Capital/ARCIL and Aries SSG/ACRE, have placed their bids to acquire RHFL as a company.

Banking sources added that Capri Global and Kotak Special Situation Fund have also bid for the retail assets.

Lenders are supporting a full solution by selling the entire company. It is believed that Capri Global is the highest bidder for the retail assets of RHFL.

The RHF has cash on hand of Rs 1,500 crore. Its total debt is of Rs 11,000 crore.

