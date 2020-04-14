4 die of coronavirus in Mir Chowk, 23 found positive: ACP Anand

Hyderabad: Coronavirus cases have surged in Hyderabad with the virus spreading in the old city of Hyderabad.

Mir Chowk Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Anand revealed that 23 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mir Chowk so far, and 4 of them have succumbed to the virus. He told this while speaking to media persons. However, he did not disclose the details of the victims.

ACP expressed anger over non-cooperation from public to enforce total lockdown. He told that FIR will be registered for riding pillion without any valid reason. He informed that 95 vehicles were seized in Mir Chowk Division on single day for violating lockdown orders.

B Anand appealed people to ride single in case of emergency. No pillion riding will be allowed, he said while warning that the vehicle will be seized.

Even as police is also resorting lathi charge on people who are unnecessarily coming out of their houses, coronavirus continue to spread in the city.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.