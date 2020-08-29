4 held for abducting a girl

The teenager, who is around 18 years old, was abducted from her house

By Mansoor Published: 29th August 2020 1:02 pm IST
girl student
Representational Photo

Muzaffarnagar: A girl was allegedly abducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district by four people who wanted to sell her for marriage, an official said on Saturday.

The teenager, who is around 18 years old, was abducted from her house at a village under Sikheda police station area on August 18 by a man and three women after intoxicating her. She was kept at a house in Panipat, Haryana, the childcare helpline official said.

The suspects Karam Vir, Saroj, Radhika and Puja — were trying to sell her to another man for money. The girl managed to escape after she got conscious and reached her parents’ house, according to helpline incharge Poonam Sharma.

On August 22, she approached the childcare helpline and the matter was handed over to the police on Thursday, she said.

A case has been registered against four people under sections 366 (abducting a woman to compel her marriage), 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. The suspects are on the run, the official added

Source: PTI
