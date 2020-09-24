4 held for online fraud; Rs 17.67 lakh in cash seized

Noida: Four men have been arrested for allegedly setting up websites to sell different products and then duping customers in an online fraud running into lakhs of rupees, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said Thursday.

The police said the accused were arrested on Wednesday by the cyber cell and the Phase 3 police station teams and Rs 17.62 lakh in cash besides items like two Apple watches were seized from them.

Those held have been identified as Ankit Ramola and Harshit Ramola, both from Delhi; Aakash Bansal Bansal from Greater Noida; and Aakash Kansal, who hails from Hapur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander, said.

A complaint was made at the Phase 3 police station by a private company regarding the fraud. The cyber cell was also roped in for investigation and it was found that the accused were setting up websites and duping gullible customers. They would lure potential buyers with cheap rates of costly products put up on sale on these websites, Chander said.

The accused were tracked down and arrested, leading to recovery of 10 mobile phones, five laptops, 12 debit cards, four Aadhaar cards, among others.

Rupees 17.62 in lakh in cash and two Apple watches among other items were seized from the accused, the DCP said.

The accused were produced in a local court and further proceedings are under way, police said.

Source: PTI