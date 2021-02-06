4 held for running fake call centre, conducting fake interviews

New Delhi, Feb 6 : The Delhi Police arrested four persons involved in phishing and running a fake call centre at Badli extension in North West Delhi and recovered 14 mobile phones with SIM cards, three ATM cards, two laptops, seven other SIM cards and calling data from them.

The accused used to post their advertisement on Shine.com and Facebook for job openings at two reputed private companies at different locations across the country. They asked the candidates to deposit Rs 275 as registration fee for the interview after which one of the accused, Ramesh Yadav, conducted their interviews. After the interviews, the other accused asked the candidates to deposit Rs 2250 as dress material charges and Rs 5500 as security deposit.

After receiving the deposit from the candidates, they used to send a fake ‘job confirmation letter’.

“The accused used to stop answering the calls of the candidates when they asked them for joining date. The accused targetted the candidates who were not much educated,” said DCP Northwest Usha Rangnani.

