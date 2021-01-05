4 held in two drug peddling cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 5 : Bengaluru police has arrested four persons, including three of a gang from Kerala, on charge of drug trafficking and seized drugs valued at around Rs 17.75 lakh from them, officials said here on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch officials booked and arrested three persons who had come from Kerala and seized 200 gm synthetic drug MDMA valued at Rs 15 lakh and 150 gm hashish oil from them.

In the second case, Bengaluru East police arrested a person and seized 10 kg marijuana valued at Rs 2.75 lakh.

According to the CCB police, those arrested are Rameesh Kuttan, 28, from Calicut district; Asheer MC, 32, of Kannuru district; Shahzin, 19, of Kannuru district in Kerala; and Riyaz, 38, of Ramanagara Town on city outskirts.

The CCB claimed the accused were trying to sell the drugs in the Electronic City where several IT companies are situated.

“The three accused from Kerala were trying to peddle drugs by soliciting prospective buyers in front of a plush restaurant in the Electronic Chere. The beat police took them into custody,” an official said.

In the second case, Banaswadi police got suspicious over the movement of accused auto-rickshaw driver Riyaz, who too was arrested by the beat police.

