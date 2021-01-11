4 killed in B’desh cylinder blast

Dhaka, Jan 11 : Four people were killed and 20 injured after a gas cylinder exploded on Monday inside a community kitchen in Gazipur on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka, according to an official.

Kabirul Alam, an officer of local Kaliakoir fire service station, told the media that “a woman along with three men including her husband was killed and 20 others were injured after a gas cylinder meant for cooking food inside the colony kitchen for mostly garment workers suddenly caught fire and exploded”, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the fire also burnt down fully or partially at least 50 houses in the colony at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

All the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, said the official.

He said firemen managed to bring the flames under control after hectic efforts of around one hour.

The Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.