4 lakh passengers traveled from Shamshabad airport in June

Hyderabad: As many as four lakh passengers used city based Shamshabad International Airport in the month of June last month. The figure is an indication that the domestic aviation sector of the country is slowly getting back to its normal business.

The passengers are also showing courage to travel by airlines in the wake of increase in the number of vaccinated people, relaxation in the restrictions and mandatory undergoing of RTPCR test.

The airport management is also providing safe environment to the passengers . The frequency of the airline services have also gone up due to the relaxation of lockdown rules in several States of the country .

A total of 199 services were operated from the airport on June 27, 2021. It is the highest number ever since the lockdown imposed in the state after the spread of the Covid virus. A total of 35000 passengers went to foreign countries from the airport during the same one month period