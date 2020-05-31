4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, total count 66

Imphal: Four more persons, including three women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 66, an official said on Sunday.

All the new patients – two from Kangpokpi and one each from Imphal East and West districts- had recently returned to the state by a Shramik Special train and were in quarantine centres, he said.

“They are stable,” the official at the state’s COVID- 19 common control room here said.

Necessary containment measures and contact tracing were underway, he said.

The two from Kangpokpi district had returned from Pune, while two others had come from Delhi, the official said.

Manipur currently has 59 active coronavirus cases, and seven patients have recovered from the disease.

The state, which was declared COVID 19-free on April 19, recorded a surge in the number of cases with migrants from other parts of the country returning home.

Source: PTI

