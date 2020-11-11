4 notorious criminals in police net

Amaravati: Four notorious criminals, who were into house burglaries and bike thefts, have been arrested and stolen property worth about Rs 18 lakh recovered from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

The four committed robberies in different parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told reporters in Ongole, 150 kms from here.

One of the crimimals, Chintala Sisindri alias Surya was involved in more than 75 cases of theft and was previously lodged in the Ongole jail.

In the jail, three other undertrials befriended Sisindri and upon their release started committing more offences jointly as well as separately, the police official said.

As burglaries and vehicle thefts were on the rise in the recent days, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Markapuram deputy superintendent of police G Nageswara Reddy to keep tabs on persons released from prison.

Our core IT team thoroughly examined the prison monitoring system and collected details of the released accused and retraced the modus operandi used by them in previous cases. Other teams were later formed to nab the culprits after it was established that the four were involved in various crimes,” Kaushal said.

The teams, during routine checks, intercepted the four seeking to enter Prakasam district from Guntur and arrested them on the Markapuram-Kambham road, he said.

He said 114 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs 6 lakh, nine motorcycles worth Rs 8.05 lakh, a car, four mobile phones, a LED television and two laptops were seized from the four.

Further investigations were on.

Source: PTI