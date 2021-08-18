4 Telangana, AP teachers conferred national award by Centre

Hyderabad: The Ministry of education announcing the National awards to teachers 2021, released a list of 44 teachers who have been selected for this year’s awards, on Wednesday. The ceremony will honour teachers across the country for their contribution.

These teachers will be conferred with their awards by the President on September 5, Teachers’ Day. As per the list, 2 teachers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been selected respectively.

As per the government, “The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their student,”

The teachers self-nominated themselves from June 1 to July 10 and a jury had selected the awardees on August 10.

The selection of the awardees is made by a State level Selection Committee/Central Award Committee presided over by the Director of Education with a nominee of the Union Government as a member. The names of the teachers as recommended by the Committee are forwarded by the State Government and the Government of India makes the final selection on the basis of merit. The award, which was instituted in 1958 carries a medal, certificate and a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

The list constitutes teachers from various states across the country like Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan , Haryana, Maharashtra etc.