400-year-old Qutb Shahi era Mosque in dilapidated condition

Hyderabad: A 400-year-old (plus) historic Qutb Shahi era mosque at Shaikhpet is in an extremely dilapidated condition and in urgent need of restoration.

The mosque, located near the Qutb Shahi tombs necropolis, has a rusted iron signboard put up by the State Archeology and Museums Department and is fully covered by dry leaves and creeping plants, which are sprouting out its cracked boundary walls of the mosque.

The signboard is indicative of this ancient mosque’s neglect and abandonment. The mosque, which is now in a bad condition, is a far cry from its former glory due to human neglect.

This mosque has two minarets which are also damaged, as natural vegetation has sprouted all around in cracks. Moreover, the entrance of the mosque has also turned into a garbage dumping ground. Local historians believe that this mosque is similar in terms of architecture to the Toli Masjid at Karwan.

The Archeological Department’s signboard clearly declares the mosque in question as a “protected monument” and also in a “fair” condition.