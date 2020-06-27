417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

By Qayam Updated: June 27, 2020, 11:31 am IST
COVID-19: How to handle anxiety and stress during a pandemic

Thane: As many as 417 personnel of the Thane police commissionerate have tested coronavirus positive so far, an official said on Saturday.

Three of them, all constables, have died due to the infection till now, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

“A total of 313 police personnel have been discharged after recovery, while 101 others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The patients include officials,” she said.

Apart from Thane city, the Thane police commissionerate covers areas under Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambarnath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur.

Meanwhile, Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has urged the personnel to remain “extra cautious” while performing their duties in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking at a health camp organised on Friday for the police staff in Thane.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close