42 lakh not even taken first dose of COVID vaccine in Telangana: Report

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana told the High Court that the coronavirus situation in the state is fully under control and the rate of positive cases decreased to a mere 0.4 percent and the vaccination campaign has been speeded up to ensure vaccines for every citizen of the state.

The report prepared by the Director of Public Health Srinivas stated that the COVID test for the students of the state’s residential schools and hostels has been speeded up. “About 195 students were found positive during a survey conducted in more than 3000 residential schools across the state,” the report said.

According to the report, those who have taken both doses of the COVID vaccine are 1.8 crores but there are still about 42 lakh people who have not taken a single dose of the vaccination.

As per the Director of Public Health, about 60 lakh vaccines are available in the state.

The report further said that the positive rate of the pandemic has substantially decreased in the state and that the state is fully geared up to deal with any situation arising from the third wave of the pandemic.

The report added that there is a substantial increase in pediatrics oxygen beds and other infrastructure facilities to treat COVID-positive children.

“The RT PCR test facilities are available in 30 government hospitals and 76 private Health centers while 1231 health centers will have rapid antigen test facilities,” the report said.

The report said there are 82 oxygen plants across the state among which 75 are fully functional while the remaining 7 will be functional till the end of the current month.

“The next of kin of the Corona victims will be paid rupees 50000 as ex gratia,” the report said.

The High Court division bench under the chair of Chief Justice advised the people to be cautious and take all precautions against Corona and not merely rely upon the government.

The High Court fixed the next date for the hearing after four weeks.