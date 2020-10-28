42 Unani students of AMU crack UPPSC

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) continues to make its mark across disciplines in the eventful centenary year. Adding another feather in the cap, 41 students out of 57 candidates selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the post of Unani Medical Officers are BUMS and MD passouts of the Hakim Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, Faculty of Unani Medicine, AMU.

These students, who appeared for the interviews on October 13, 14, 15 and 16 were selected from among 171 candidates from across the country.

They are Mohd Akram, Abdul Haqeem, Syed Rashid Ali, Zaki Ahmad Siddiqui, Sartaj Ahmad, Danishmand, Sallallah, Viqar Ahmad, Sabiha Sumbul, Najmuddin Ahmad Siddiqi, Mohd Shadab, Mohd Ali, Ziaul Haq, Mohd Azam, Tasfia Hakeem Ansari, Zahid Kamal, Rizwan Mansoor Khan, Zarreen Beg, Anam, Mohd Aqram Laiq, Rafiullah, Humaira Bano, Rifakat, Shireen Fatima, Tarannum Khanam, Ehsan Rauf, Azizur Rahman, Abdul Quddus, Huma Akhtar, Ashfaq Ahmad, Urooj Bi, Mohd Aslam, Mohd Azeem Ashraf, Farooq Anwar Khan, Mohd Zakir Siddiqui, Iram Bushra, Danish Akhtar, Mohd Sanjar Kidwai, Saba Fatima, Mohd Irfan Ansari and Mohd Tariq.

Congratulating the students for the achievement, AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor said that it is the result of continuous guidance by the dedicated faculty members and hard work of students.

Dean’s statement

“It is hoped that by taking inspiration from the selected students, others will also be motivated to achieve higher goals,” said Prof Abdul Mannan, Dean, Faculty of Unani Medicine.

Prof Saud Ali Khan, Principal, Tibbiya College urged achievers to celebrate their success, but to keep their focus in succeeding in later stages as health workers serving the nation.

“The AMU community stands proud of these 41 students,” Prof Badrudduja Khan, Department Of Moalejat.