43 latest cameras installed on IT corridor to curb speed

Hyderabad: It is time for drivers to be mindful of their speed at the IT corridor in the cyberabad limits.

Due to the traffic police’s extensive action, the IT corridor has earned the dubious distinction of being the penalties corridor.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has installed the latest speed cameras on the IT corridor. Anyone exceeding 40 km per hour must be prepared to pay the penalty.

The traffic police has installed 43 speed cameras on this corridor and are collecting penalties from more than 1,000 vehicles per day.

Currently, 14 speed guns are being used by traffic police in Hyderabad Police limits.

Signboards have been set up on the important locations instructing the drivers to maintain 20 to 40 km per hour speed. Speed guns are also installed on some other important locations.

The integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has added these 43 speed guns in their system. The Speed guns are installed at the Road going from Hitech Kaman to HICC at areas like Cyber Tower, Shilparamam, Anika Chauraha, Gachibowli and other routes.

These cameras are directly connected with the Traffic Command Control Centre.

In addition to the speed violation, the traffic police is also collecting penalties for wrong side driving, failure to signal and other violations.