43 people returning from Pakistan, Dubai quarantined in Amritsar

Amritsar: As many as 43 people returning from Pakistan and Dubai were on Thursday quarantined here by the state authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, Parijeet Kaur Johal, Civil Surgeon said, “Out of 43, 29 have a travel history of Dubai and 14 are people are studying in Pakistan. Their medical reports have been sent to the state government.”

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus,raising the number of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Source: ANI

