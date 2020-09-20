444 arrested for violating curfew in Myanmar

Yangon, Sep 20 : At least 444 people were arrested in Myanmar in a week for violating the curfew imposed in some regions and states in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, police said on Sunday.

Legal action was taken against them under the Penal Code for violating curfew, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the period, a total of 205 people who didn’t wear face masks in public were also arrested across the country under the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases Law.

The national-level Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Covid-19 issued a night-time curfew in some regions and states including Yangon region to contain the spread of Covid-19.

At present, some townships in Yangon region are under the stay-at-home order as those townships have recently seen a surge in the number of confirmed cases.

Myanmar has reported 5,263 coronavirus cases with 81 deaths as of Sunday morning.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

