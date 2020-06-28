45 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand tally rises to 2,339

Ranchi: Jharkhand reported 45 new COVID- 19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases to 2,339 in the state, a government bulletin said.

Seventy-seven patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of people who were cured of coronavirus infection to 1,724, it said.

There are 603 active cases in the state now.

A total of 12 people have died of COVID-19 in the state since March 31.

Ranchi accounted for four fatalities followed by two each in Bokaro and Hazaribag and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Koderma and Simdega.

