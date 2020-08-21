47 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st August 2020 7:40 am IST
US Covid-19 cases surpass 5.5 million

Beijing, Aug 21 : The National Health Commission said on Friday that 47 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

There were 491 patients still being treated, including 20 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,792 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Thursday, the report said.

As of Thursday, a total of 84,917 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported in the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  LIC's estimated market cap more than Rs 4 lakh crore
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close