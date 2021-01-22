47,203 vaccinated in Gujarat, Covid tally 2,58,264

Gandhinagar, Jan 22 : A total of 47,203 persons have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, including 11,352 on Friday, even as 451 new cases took the state’s coronavirus tally to 2,58,264 cases, while two deaths in the past 24 hours mounted Gujarat’s Covid death toll to 4,374.

According to the state health department, a total of 11,352 frontline Corona warriors received the first dose of the vaccine on Friday at 138 vaccine centers.

Of the new Covid cases reported on Friday, Surat led the chart with 96 cases, followed by Vadodara (92), Ahmedabad (91), Rajkot (51), Kutch (15), Gandhinagar (12), Bharuch (11), Panchmahals (8), Dahod and Sabarkantha (7 each), Bhavnagar, Morbi, Gir-Somnath and Kheda (6 each), Junagadh, Jamnagar, Amreli and Anand (5 each), Mahesana and Mahisagar (4 each), Devbhoomi Dwarka, Banaskantha and Chotta Udepur (2 each), and Tapi, Valsad and Surendranagar (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 13,226 Covid-19 cases in January so far at an average of 601 cases per day.

On Thursday, two person died of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad and Dangs, taking the state’s death toll to 4,374. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,286. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.69 per cent.

On a positive note, a total of 700 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 2,48,650. The state presently has 5,240 active cases, of which the condition of 5,189 is stable while 51 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.