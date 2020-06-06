48 test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, tally reaches 695

Agartala: At least 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, taking the state’s total coronavirus tally to 695, officials said.

Among them, 173 have “recovered” and were released from hospital.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet said, “48 people found COVID-19 positive in Tripura out of 1,026 samples tested. All of them have travel history. Stay safe, follow the Govt norms”.

Earlier, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters that Tripura’s recovery was remarkable.

He said the state government has engaged doctors of Tripura Medical College and Dr. B R Ambedkar Teaching Hospital to treat coronavirus patients besides doctors of G Pant hospital.

According to the latest reports, 23,291 of the 36,902 people put under quarantine have been discharged after completing their 14 days observation period.

However, 829 others are in institutional quarantine and 12,782 are still placed under home quarantine. A total of 30,379 people have been tested in Tripura till date, Nath said.

Source: PTI

