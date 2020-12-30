4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships postponed

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 4:15 am IST
New Delhi, Dec 30 : The fourth Asian Youth Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Kuwait City from March 1 to 4, has been postponed to October 2021, the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) has told its member federations.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Wednesday that the AAA has also informed member federations of the cancellation of the Asian Race Walking Championships scheduled for March 21 in Nomi, Japan.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has also postponed sixth Asian Beach Games scheduled to be held in Sanya City, China from April 2 to 10, 2021 till further notice. Athletics is one of the new sporting disciplines that was added to the Asian Beach Games programme.

