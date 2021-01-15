4th Test: Aus opt to bat; Natarajan, Sundar debut for India

Brisbane, Jan 15 : Australia skipper Tim Paine on Friday won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba.

Australia have made one change to their playing XI which last featured in Sydney. Left-handed opener Marcus Harris has replaced injured Will Pucovski.

India, on the other hand, have made as many as four changes.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuman Vihari have been left out due to respective injuries and in their places T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal have been brought in.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan

