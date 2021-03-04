4th Test: England choose to bat first (Toss)

Ahmedabad, March 4 : England won the toss and chose to bat on Thursday ahead of the fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The visitors are trailing the series 2-1 and are looking to draw level while India are looking to avoid defeat and qualify for the World Test Championship final.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

