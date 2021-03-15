5 dead in Bihar’s Kishanganj fire

Patna, March 15 : Five persons of a family, including four minors were charred to death in a massive blaze that broke out in Bihar’s Kishanganj district early Monday leaving at least one more critically injured.

The fire broke out in Salam colony under Kishanganj police station at around 2.30 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Noor Alam and his four children aged between of 4 and 12.

Shahnawaz Akhtar Niyazi, the SDO of the area said that the reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained. “We are investigating the matter to find out possible reasons. Short circuits could be one,” Niyazi said.

“As per eyewitness account, the intensity of the fire was as such that it engulfed the house of Noor Alam within minutes. The fire was so intense, it also damaged four adjoining houses. The residents of other four houses were evacuated,” Niyazi added.

“We have initiated compensation process for deceased’s family members,” he said.

