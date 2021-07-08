5 extremely expensive things owned by MS Dhoni

Mumbai: Be it a Bollywood star, cricketer or any famous personality, we always take keen interest in their lavish lifestyle, who they’re dating and much more. Taking forward that interest, we thought of giving you a little insight of cricketer MS Dhoni’s larger-than-life living and the insanely expensive things owned by him.

Also known as ‘captain cool’, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the highest paid cricketers. He is often touted as the best captain ever seen by the team. Dhoni is known not just for his skills on the field, but for his calm demeanour, during high stress matches.

His massive net worth

Apart from his field skills, Dhoni is known for living lavish yet down to earth lifestyle. According to reports, his sizable net worth stands at $111 million which is approximately equal to 786.53 crores. Apart from his profession, which add major chunk to their sizable earnings, brand endorsements and sponsorships also make huge contribution to his huge income.

He has been the face of brands like Colgate, Orient, Seven, Dream 11, GoDaddy, LivFast, Snickers India, Terrain, RedBus, Panerai, MasterCard, and NetMeds.

Expensive things owned by MS Dhoni

From superbikes collection to palatial and luxurious farmhouse, here we look at five extremely expensive things owned by the cricekter.

1. Luxurious Ranchi farmhouse

One of the most prized possession of MS Dhoni is his Ranchi farmhouse which is a massive 7 acre property. The former Indian cricket captain and his lovely family, wife Sakhi Dhoni and daughter, Ziva Dhoni, resides in this lavish farmhouse which is nestled in the outskirts of the city.

2. Enviable collection of bikes

In of the interviews, Dhoni had revealed that he owns 80 bikes. The huge collection included some of the most expensive bikes from Harley Davidson to Ducati 1098 and many others.

(Image Source: GQ India)

3. Garage full of swanky cars

MS Dhoni’s love for fast cars is known to all. His garage houses cars from all over the world, including a Porsche, a Hummer H2, an Audi Q7, Land Rover Freelander 2 and more.

He also owns an Army-grade Nissan 4W73 series truck. The green-coloured Nissan Jonga is one one of his most prized possessions, which he purchased in 2019.



(Image Source: RushLine and GoMechanic)

4. A vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

In August 2020, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni shared an image of a vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am car on her Instagram. According to Hindustan Times, this two-door muscle car is from the 1970s, and an uncommon find in India.

5. Private jet

There is no denying the fact that former India skipper and current Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Sigh Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers not only in India but in the world. According to reports, dhoni owns a private jet which is worth Rs 260 crore.