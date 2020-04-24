5 foods that are perfectly healthy for your movie binge

In this time of self-quarantine, we often like to laze around, binge-watch, and relax in the comfort of our blankets at any time of the day. Even though relaxing, this activity can become quite tiring and it often leads to a growling stomach while getting the force on or watching John Wick burn the world down.

To stay in shape while managing those hunger pangs seems like quite a task and we often end up consuming unhealthy snacks that can be discomforting for a variety of reasons. Here are 5 healthy snacks you should keep handy for your next movie marathon –

· Fruit Salad

One can never go wrong with a fruit salad. Being high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, fruits are among one of the best options for binging! Fruits are healthy, nutritious, and have just the kind of sugar (all natural!) that is good for the body. The sugars found in fruits are easily broken down by our system hence, leaving you satiated and full. Not just that, but you can add frozen fruits to get that icy crunchiness. The best part about a fruit salad is that there is no right or wrong way of making one! All you need to do is find a bunch of fruits, chop them, and put them in a bowl.

· Almonds

A nut is known for its versatility, almonds can make for a healthy snack to munch on while binge-watching your favorite movie. Snacking on almonds instead of consuming unwholesome snacks, can make a healthy difference in your lives. Almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. They are also easy and quick to flavor and go with just about any Indian masala/spices. You could mix almonds with your favorite dishes and flavors to create a healthy, yet tasty snack. You can indulge in almonds without having to worry about blowing your calories for the day!

· Yogurt

A healthy alternative to ice cream, yogurt provides with a similar creamy texture and varied flavors in which ice cream cones. Yogurts can be high in protein, calcium, vitamins, and probiotics, which can enhance gut microbiota. Brimming with the right kind of bacteria, yogurt is not just healthy but it can suffice the hungry stomach with ease. What’s even better is that you can always add fruits to yogurt for added flavors. So, the next time you sit through a marathon of your favorite TV show, you know what to binge on!

· Air-popped popcorn

Popcorn by itself is not an unhealthy snack. It is the popcorn we get at cinemas which are loaded with butter, salt, and unhealthy oil. Eating it without the aforementioned ingredients, make popcorns a healthy and convenient snacking option to save off unhealthy cravings. To make this popular snack flavorful you can always add some olive oil, herbs, and spices that would not interfere with your health goals as well.

· Dark Chocolate

This healthy and beneficial cousin of the sugar-laden chocolate is a great company when it comes to binge-watching. Dark chocolate is rich in minerals, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. Full of antioxidants and beneficial to the healthy functioning of the heart, dark chocolates make for an ideal snack when you got that chocolate craving. What gives dark chocolate an upper hand is a fact that it appeases to both, those who have a sweet tooth and those who don’t!

Include these healthy snacks on your list, the next time you go shopping for a movie night!

By Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi

