5 killed as speeding car overturns on way to Nagarjuna Sagar Dam

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 4th September 2020 8:54 pm IST
accident

Hyderabad: Five friends on a picnic trip died when the car in which they were travelling overturned and hit a roadside water supply pipeline in Nalgonda district in Telangana early Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in Chinthapally mandal when the man at the wheels lost control of the “overspeeding” vehicle, resulting in it turning turtle and hitting the huge pipe, killing all the five occupants, they said.

The victims, aged under 30, were on their way to Nagarjunasagar Dam, a popular tourist spot, from the city, police said.

Source: PTI
