5 killed in Baghdad market suicide blast

Baghdad, Jan 21 : At least five people were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday in a suicide blast at a marketplace in Baghdad, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source confirmed.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt in Bab al-Sharji area, and another blast followed a few minutes later, the source told Xinhua news agency.

Ambulances and civilian cars have evacuated the wounded to nearby hospitals and medical centres, the source added.

It was the first such attack in the Iraqi capital city in over a year.

No group has claimed responsibility yet.

