5 killed in twin blasts in Philippines

Manila: At least five people were killed after two explosions hit the insurgency-plagued town of Jolo in the southern Philippines on Monday.

Initial reports said the first blast occurred at around noon, The Straits Times reported.

The explosion was probably targetted at a military truck parked in front of a commercial building near the Jolo town plaza.

Five soldiers died in the first blast, said an early military dispatch.

A second explosion took place at around 1 pm, targetting a Catholic cathedral. However, casualties in the second blast are yet to be ascertained, according to The Straits Times.

More details are awaited.

