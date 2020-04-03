5 security personnel injured in Pak firing along LoC in J-K

Jammu: Five security personnel were injured in firing by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

The unproved ceasefire violation took place in Sunderbani sector of the district, they said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.