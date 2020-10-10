5-year-old girl raped in UP’s Hardoi, one held

Hardoi: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in Sandila of Hardoi district, the Uttar Pradesh Police informed on Saturday.

According to Anurag Vats, Superintendent of Police, the girl was allegedly raped by the brother of her tuition teacher when she had gone to his residence to attend regular classes.

The victim has been sent for medical examination and police will file an FIR in the case.

“The child has been sent for medical examination and the accused has been taken into police custody. An FIR will be registered. Evidence of the crime will also be collected,” Vats said.

