5-yr-old donates piggy bank for COVID-19 relief

Basti: While celebrities and entrepreneurs have come forward to assist Government in raising fund for COVID-19, a 5-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti was not far behind. In a cute gesture, he donated his piggy bank to combat coronavirus in the country.

India has so far witnessed 1,071 virus cases and death toll is at 29.

