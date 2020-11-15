5-yr-old Ladakh boy again winning hearts, in ITBP fatigues

New Delhi, Nov 15 : A five-year-old Ladakh boy whose video clip while ‘saluting’ an ITBP trooper went viral on the social media last month is vowing the people once again, this time all arrayed in ITBP fatigues.

In a 17-second clip posted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on its Twitter handle on Sunday after honouring him with a new bespoke uniform, Nawang Namgyal is seen marching a few steps before he halts to give a crisp salute.

“Salute! Happy and inspiring again… Nawang Namgyal, the 5-year-old student of LKG salutes ITBP jawans near a border village in Ladakh,” read the post along with the clipping.

Namgyal, is a resident of one of the border villages in Ladakh’s Chushul area.

The ITBP, a mountaineering paramilitary force, had earlier shared Namgyal’s video shot on October 11, wherein he was seen standing on the roadside and saluting an ITBP trooper, who is heard correcting his posture and stance.

“Do like this,” an officer, not seen in the video, is heard saying. To this, Nawang Namgyal responds enthusiastically to earn a reassuring “Yeah!” from the officer.

The ITBP had shared this clip and dubbed it ‘high on josh’.

