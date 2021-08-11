50% grads jobless after getting degree: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday criticised the lack of quality skills among fresh graduates passing out of educational institutes in the state.

He said 50 per cent of the graduates who have passed out of colleges are sitting idle at home.

“There is a need for out-of-the-box thinking. For so many years, we have been grooming graduates with B.A, B.Com and B.Sc degrees. It feels sad to even wonder if we are grooming enough quality students. How many of them are working towards their future on their own?” Sawant added while speaking at a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) seminar here.

“We will have to shut down some courses at the higher secondary level. We will not be able to permit more and more B.A and B.Com colleges. People come to me for sanction to start B.A and B.Com colleges and I ask them why? Nearly 50 per cent of the students after completing their graduation are sitting idle at home,” the Chief Minister said.

“You know why I feel bad, that after postgraduation or completing their M.A, M.Com or M.Sc, students ask me, ‘what should I do now. I do not know what to do’,” he added.

Sawant said skilling and innovation in the education sector was the key to future success of students and adequate skilling even thinned out competition when it comes to applying for government jobs.

“If there is a vacancy for a stenographer, the application (ratio) is 5:25, if it is for the post of LDC it is 5:25,000. This is an example of an interview conducted six months back,” he added.

The Chief Minister said his government would be implementing the New Education Policy 2020 from next year.

“We will implement the New Education Policy in the state next year after taking all stakeholders into confidence. We will work towards ensuring how the policy will benefit pre-primary and primary students,” Sawant added.