50-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in J-K death toll stands at 237

Jammu: A 50-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the infection in Jammu and Kashmir to 237, officials said.

This will be the 19th death in the Jammu region, which has recorded a total of 2,687 COVID-19 cases as compared to 10,511 cases in Kashmir with 218 deaths.

Of the total 13,198 cases in the entire Jammu and Kashmir till Saturday evening, 7,165 patients — 1,709 in the Jammu region and 5,456 in Kashmir — have been cured of the infection, bringing down the number active cases in the union territory to 5,797. They included 4,837 in Kashmir and 960 in the Jammu region.

The woman, hailing from Rajouri district, was suffering from comorbidities. She was admitted in Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu in a critical condition a few days back, the officials said, adding that she was tested positive for coronavirus and died this morning.

The body of the woman is being taken to her hometown for performing last rites as per the set protocol, the officials said.

She is the second person to die of COVID-19 in Rajouri district, which had recorded a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week, prompting local authorities to reimpose a lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

Jammu district, with 11 deaths, is topping the list in the number of COVID-19 deaths, followed by two in Doda and one each in Kathua, Udhampur, Samba and Poonch districts.

The Kashmir Valley, on the other hand, had recorded 218 coronavirus deaths till Saturday evening.

Srinagar is leading the tally with 59 deaths, followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (24), Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam (18 each), Kupwara (13), Pulwama (11), Bandipora (five) and Ganderbal (four).

Source: PTI